Dangerous rider has bike seized after troubling residents of Shirebrook
A biker saw their vehicle seized today after they were spotted riding dangerously on the grounds of a Shirebrook school.
Officers in Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team have recently received reports of a nuisance biker riding around the town.
An SNT spokesman said the anti-social biker had caused issues for residents across Shirebrook, and was also spotted riding dangerously on the grounds at Shirebrook Academy.
The SNT has now confirmed the bike has been seized from its owner.
Any information about similar offences can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.