Man attacked in own home by burglars who stole pet dog in Mansfield Woodhouse

The victim was left needing hospital treatment for cuts and bruises following th incident in Mansfield Woodhouse yesterday, Sunday, October 2, at about 3.10pm.

Nottinghamshire Police said two suspects forced their way into the property and threatened the victim, before stealing his American bully XL.

Officers arrived quickly and arrested one man and retrieved the pet, before reuniting the dog with the victim.#

Two men were arrested.

A second man was arrested later in connection with the incident.

Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, affray, possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of cannabis, while a 37-year-old was detained on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

PC Christine Hewlett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident in which a man was assaulted in his own home.

“I am pleased we were able to quickly locate and arrest two suspects and reunite the victim with his pet dog.