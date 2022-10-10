News you can trust since 1952
Teenager charged following stabbing outside Sutton town centre supermarket

A teenager has been charged following a stabbing outside Asda in Sutton town centre.

By Phoebe Cox
Monday, 10th October 2022, 7:54 am - 1 min read
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared at Nottingham Youth Court charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

It comes after officers were called to the Asda store, on Priestsic Road, Sutton, after reports of a serious assault on Monday, October 3, at about 8.10pm.

The 18-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to his chest which are not life-altering.

The assault happened outside Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton.

Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Detectives have been working hard on the case and this charge is a significant step in the investigation.

"As in any case of serious violence officers were quick to respond and acted swiftly to investigate.

“Knife offences can have a devastating impact which is why we continue to work relentlessly all year round to tackle knife crime, reduce violence and take positive action to keep people safe.

“While I am pleased we have now charged a suspect, this remains an ongoing investigation, and I would urge anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 764 of October 3, 2022, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

