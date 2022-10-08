News you can trust since 1952
CCTV appeal after bank card stolen from Sutton home

Officers are seeking the public’s help after a burglar stole a bank card from a home in Sutton and attempted to use it.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:24 pm - 1 min read

Detectives investigating a report of a sneak-in burglary have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of ongoing enquiries.

The incident happened at an address in Priestsic Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, during the early hours of Monday, September 5.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a burglary at a home in Priestsic Road, Sutton, on September 5.

Investigator Nicola Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to trace the individual responsible for this distressing crime as quickly as possible and remain determined to bring them to justice.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we’re urging anyone who recognises this man to please come forward and get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 118 of September 5 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.