Student Lucy Barnes, who took on the role of team leader for the event,said: “We had a really good event, with a lot of customers. Guests seemed to enjoy it a lot, along with the music and the food.

“We decided to raise money for Mind because this charity means a lot to many students, as college can be quite stressful at times and young people can often be dealing with a lot of things at once. We think it’s important for students to know there’s somewhere they can talk and go to for advice.”

Jess White, business teacher, was proud with how the event went. She said: “We chose Mind because mental health touches everybody. We’ve had students who will admit they suffer from mental health problems and anxiety.

Business students created a tasty and informative fundraiser for fellow students and staff.

“We thought it was relevant, especially as students can be under a lot of pressure both at college and in society as well. We all agreed it would be a worthwhile charity to support.

“The students worked brilliantly on the layout of the room, the poster designs, even the finer details such as the tea fact cards on the tables.

“They were required to manage a budget and stick within it so as not to overspend. There was even a late-night trip to Costco to get the pastries! Everyone has done so well, and they were pleasantly surprised by just how many people came to the tea day. Once they found their feet, they really enjoyed themselves.”

UN International Tea Day was well researched by business students.

Business students are required to work towards the ‘managing an event’ unit and they were split into two groups of 10. One group worked on the International Tea Day activity, while the other helped organise the business student awards ceremony.

The awards, in the college’s Refined restaurant, were opened by principal Andrew Cropley and attended by students, curriculum staff and learners’ family members. Collection pots for Mind were available for anybody who wished to donate.