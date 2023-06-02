News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Work placements pay off for Mansfield college students

The careers and employability team at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College have celebrated the opportunities students experience through work and industry placements.
By Rebecca HowarthContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read

Local employers support students with enhancing their employability and technical skills in the workplace, which aids their career decisions.

Learners are supported and mentored in the workplace to meet their placement objectives and are provided with feedback on their performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Representatives from a range of employers – including Innovation Nottinghamshire, the NHS, Thoresby Hall Hotel and Spa, Go Active Falconry, and Complexions Salon – came together at the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield to receive certificates in recognition of the vital role they play, which ensures students can take their learning out of the classroom or workshop and into the world of work.

Employers, students and staff celebrated together.Employers, students and staff celebrated together.
Employers, students and staff celebrated together.
Most Popular

Students were congratulated by employers for their valuable contribution while on placement and received certificates and a career toolkit.

Maxine Buttery, college employability and progression manager, said: “The event was a wonderful opportunity to say thank you, to our great network of employers for their enthusiasm and flexibility to support the college with such a variety of industry opportunities for students and to the students themselves for stepping out of their comfort zone and conducting themselves with such professionalism and enthusiasm as they encounter new experiences in the workplace, leading to amazing outcomes such as employment and apprenticeships.

“It’s essential our young people have the chance to become better equipped for the world of work by developing their employability skills – and this can only be achieved with the involvement of our business networks and, of course, the dedication of the work placement team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As T-levels come on-board, students on full-time courses will be required to spend more than 45 days in the working environment to pass their course. Therefore, these partnerships with the local community, and bringing business and education together, will be even more critical.”

Employability and progression manager Maxine Buttery outlined her pride at the work placement success.Employability and progression manager Maxine Buttery outlined her pride at the work placement success.
Employability and progression manager Maxine Buttery outlined her pride at the work placement success.
Read More
Ashfield council to borrow £200k more to fund new facilities at King’s Mill Rese...

Nick Mellors, Innovation Nottinghamshire founder, said: “The quality of work we’ve had from the students is as good as if we’d gone to a professional graphic designer. They’re able to build up their portfolios to show to employers. They’ve dealt with real pressures and real deadlines very professionally. I love working with them and I hope they’ve enjoyed their experiences so far.”

There has been great student feedback about their placement experiencesThere has been great student feedback about their placement experiences
There has been great student feedback about their placement experiences
Related topics:RepresentativesMansfieldStudentsNHS