Local employers support students with enhancing their employability and technical skills in the workplace, which aids their career decisions.

Learners are supported and mentored in the workplace to meet their placement objectives and are provided with feedback on their performance.

Representatives from a range of employers – including Innovation Nottinghamshire, the NHS, Thoresby Hall Hotel and Spa, Go Active Falconry, and Complexions Salon – came together at the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield to receive certificates in recognition of the vital role they play, which ensures students can take their learning out of the classroom or workshop and into the world of work.

Employers, students and staff celebrated together.

Students were congratulated by employers for their valuable contribution while on placement and received certificates and a career toolkit.

Maxine Buttery, college employability and progression manager, said: “The event was a wonderful opportunity to say thank you, to our great network of employers for their enthusiasm and flexibility to support the college with such a variety of industry opportunities for students and to the students themselves for stepping out of their comfort zone and conducting themselves with such professionalism and enthusiasm as they encounter new experiences in the workplace, leading to amazing outcomes such as employment and apprenticeships.

“It’s essential our young people have the chance to become better equipped for the world of work by developing their employability skills – and this can only be achieved with the involvement of our business networks and, of course, the dedication of the work placement team.

“As T-levels come on-board, students on full-time courses will be required to spend more than 45 days in the working environment to pass their course. Therefore, these partnerships with the local community, and bringing business and education together, will be even more critical.”

Employability and progression manager Maxine Buttery outlined her pride at the work placement success.

Nick Mellors, Innovation Nottinghamshire founder, said: “The quality of work we’ve had from the students is as good as if we’d gone to a professional graphic designer. They’re able to build up their portfolios to show to employers. They’ve dealt with real pressures and real deadlines very professionally. I love working with them and I hope they’ve enjoyed their experiences so far.”