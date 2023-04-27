Sarah Ashworth is a principal forensic psychologist at Cygnet Grange, an eight-bed neuropsychiatric rehabilitation, care and treatment facility on Mason Street, Sutton, for those affected by acquired brain injuries.

The service provides a safe and secure place to aid recovery as well as offering those diagnosed with a progressive neurological disease, like Huntington’s Disease, a caring and long term placement to support and help manage the progression of their symptoms.

Sarah was singled out during the Cygnet annual psychologists conference and national awards 2023 for her commitment to innovation and delivering consistently high standards of care.

Organised by Cygnet Health Care, one of the UK’s leading health and social care companies offering services to those with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism, the innovator of the year award celebrates the innovation leading the way in delivering better services, empowering staff teams and improving the quality of care provided for service users.

Sarah was part of the team which developed the assistant psychologists development programme. This programme started in 2019 and, following a comprehensive pilot completed in 2021, was rolled out nationally in 2022.

The APDP is a structured development programme for assistant psychologists across Cygnet which aims to develop professional knowledge and in turn increase the quality of care that is provide to service users. It offers development opportunities across two streams: online lectures and interactive workshops.

Sarah said: “We really value the opportunity to showcase the expertise we have within Cygnet and also help with the development of the next generation of psychologists.

“It’s lovely to be given an award for something we’re already really passionate about.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet Health Care chief exectutive officer,, said: “These awards recognise the achievements and difference our motivated, compassionate and value-driven psychologists make for our services users every single day.