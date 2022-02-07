Firefighters from Ashfield, Afreton and Mansfield were summoned to a house on Davies Avenue, just before midnight, on Thursday (February 3.)

Warning of the dangers of leaving phones, tablets and iPads charging under pillows or in bedding, where they can overheat, Ashfield Fire Station posted on Facebook, on Friday evening, saying: “Last night Firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton responded to a house fire in Sutton.

"On investigation, a mobile phone and charger were found to be on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobile phones - firefighters warn about not charging them up under pillows or in bedding where they can overheat, and to not to use fake chargers.

“Can we take this opportunity to remind you to not charge your mobile phone, tablet, iPad etc under your pillow, on your bedding, under clothing etc, this can cause them to over heat and catch fire.

“Also only use original chargers, fake chargers can cause serious damage to your item and home. Don’t leave items on charge overnight while you are all asleep.”

They added “Remember to check you have working smoke alarms on each level of your home.”

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton attended a house fire on Davies Avenue, Sutton in Ashfield, at 11:54pm on Thursday, February 3.

"Upon arrival, the occupants were out of the property.

"The fire was located in a bedroom of the property. Crews used two Breathing Apparatus and one Hose Reel Jet to extinguish the fire.

"EMAS and Notts Police were also requested at the incident.”