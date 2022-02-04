No one has yet come forward after the Chad featured a plea by German amateur historian Debbie Bülau to trace the family of Anthony Granville Frank Walter Taylor-Hurst.

Anthony was just 19 when the Sherman tank he was travelling in exploded going over a bridge at Kutenholz, near Hamburg, on May 1, 1945.

Four other Cold Stream Guards were killed in the tragedy, which happened just a week before the Second World War ended on May 8. The soldiers were on their way to liberate a nearby town.

Debbie Bülau who has led the efforts to memorialise and has researched the British soldiers who died - but they are still missing information to the family of Anthony Taylor Hurst from Mansfield Woodhouse

Anthony and his comrades, Lance Sergeant John Thomas Green, 25, and Guardsmen Ronald Gilbert Moore, 21, Stanley Somerset, 19, and Frank Lock, 27, were among 14 British soldiers who died in the area.

They were later memorialised by the German citizens, with gravestones paid for by an anonymous German donor.

The Queen would later thank the citizens, as one of the soldiers was royal body guard Lieutenant Robin Tudsbery. He was 25, when the armoured car he was in was blown up near the tank explosion. He had previously guarded the young Princess Elizabeth and her sister Margaret, before serving in Germany.

Now Debbie is still hopeful that someone may hold the key to tracing Taylor Hurst’s family.

Searching with the metal detector is Frank Hoferichter. Human bones and tanks parts were found amid the research the British soldiers who died. Do you know the family of Anthony Taylor Hurst from Mansfield Woodhouse?

Using a metal detector, researchers have explored the area where the explosions took place, discovered a piece of the tank and some human bones, including a pelvis andleg bones.

Recent DNA tests from the other soldiers’ family members have been gathered.

Debbie said: “We have traced family of members of the other soldiers, in our research we have made some wonderful friendships and connections. It would be wonderful to trace the family of Anthony Taylor Hurst.

Anthony Taylor Hurst memorialised on a stone in Germany with his four colleagues.

“We've taken DNA, although some of the families traced were not suitable, as they were not blood relatives, but married into the families. What we need is to find the relatives of Taylor Hurst, he is really the last piece in the DNA puzzle.

"We recently found the family of Frank Lock's brother. He isn't alive anymore, but he had five children and now the family is connected again and are willing to be tested for DNA.

"Only the Taylor-Hurst family cannot be tested, but if we have four families from five that helps very much but I’m hoping to find this last family of the tank crew. The bones offer a clue to identity, and will eventually re buried.

Anthony G.F.W. Hurst-Taylor was born in 1926 in Mansfield to Harry Hurst Taylor Rose (née Cooper) The couple had several children:

A piece of the Sherman tank which was found in Germany.

Anthony didn’t marry, but his brother Travers did. In 1951 he married a woman with maiden name ‘Smedley’. Travers had at least two children, Jennifer R born in 1951 and Michael, born in 1956).

Jennifer married William Smith in 1968 in Mansfield, the couple had a son, Mark William Smith (born in 1973) believed to be still living in the Mansfield area . He would be a great nephew of Anthony

Debbie added: “Taylor-Hurst was not an only child, so we hope there’s still family out there.”

To contact see Debbie’s Facebook page, or email: [email protected]

CWCG (Commnwealth War Graves Commission) entry for Mansfield soldier Guardsman Taylor Hurst who died in a German tank tragedy at the end of the Second World War

Debbie Bülau is searching for the family od a Mansfield soldier killed there shortly before the end of the Second World War.

Are you related to Mansfield tank tragedy soldier? This grave stone image posted on Debbie Bülau's Facebook page in a bid to find his family. His name is at the bottom, here you can see the names of his colleagues who died with him.

One of the other British soldiers who died Ronald Gilbert Moor

John Thomas Green blown up in the same tanks as Anthony Taylor Hurst

Frank and Veronica Lock

One of the soldiers Stanley Somerset

The CWCG memorial to Anthony Taylor Hurst at Becklingen War Grave Cemetery in Germany