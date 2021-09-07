Sutton dog cafe firm forced to bin thousands of pounds worth of goods after bakery blaze

Arran and Liam Giles, the Kirkby couple behind the Frenchie Frenchie high street chain, were alerted to a fire at their Dalestorth Street bakery on Monday, at about 10.50pm.

The bakery is where the treats are made for the Frenchie Frenchie dog cafes, including one on Toothill Lane, Mansfield.

It is thought a faulty blender was left plugged in and overheated, causing the fire.

Frenchie Frenchie owners Arran and Liam Giles inspect the fire damage.

Luckily, fire crews were on scene within minutes and the fire was contained.

Arran said: “You don’t think this sort of thing will happen, but it has and it has been a bit of a nightmare.

“Although the fire was contained, we are having to throw away thousands of pounds worth of stock.

“Luckily, the fire service were amazing and got here really quickly, and customers, friends and family have rallied round to help us. I would like to thank the fire service for their quick response.”

Opening delayed

Because of the fire and smoke damage, there is no capacity to bake any products. so Arran and Liam have had to postpone the opening of a new store in Derby for a week.

Arran said: “If it were not for the motion sensors and the cameras, and the technology on our phones, it could have been much worse. We wouldn’t have found out about it until much too late.”

The pair are also currently refurbishing their shop in Mansfield, and have premises in places such as the Victoria Centre in Nottingham, and Lakeside Shopping Village, in Essex.

The business was only launched in 2019, with the aim of providing somewhere different for pooches and their owners.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a commercial fire at an industrial unit on Dalestorth Street, Sutton, on Monday, at 10.45pm.

“Two fire engines from Ashfield station were at the scene, and firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, high pressure hosereel and a positive pressure ventilator to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke from the building.

“We have given fire safety advice to the occupier.”

It was the second fire crews attended in Ashfield within hours of each other.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call from a mobile phone on September 6, at 4.25pm, to attend a house fire on Abbey Road, Kirkby.

“Two appliances were in attendance from Ashfield fire station, and firefighters used thermal imaging cameras and a high-pressure hosereel to help put out the fire.”