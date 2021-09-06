Mansfield swimming ace Rebecca Adlington marries partner

Rebecca swam to fame when she won two golds at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and then two bronze medals at London 2012.Now retired from swimming, the 32-year-old married Andy at the Scarlet Hall venue in Cheshire.Dad Steve walked her down the aisle, while her six-year-old daughter Summer was a flower girl and the ring-bearer.As the bride entered the ceremony, Tom Odell’s song Grow Old With Me was played – with the emotional groom shedding a tear or two.Rebecca told Hello! magazine: “We chose all the other music together, but I wanted one little thing that was a surprise for him. He kept trying to get it out of me, but I wouldn't break.

Andy, father to Rebecca’s five-month-old son Albie, told Hello!: "The second it kicked in, I thought ‘Oh, you've really pushed me to the limit with this’ and I felt my composure start to go.“So when Becky started walking towards me with her dad, I just lost it. She had the most beautiful smile on her face. She looked incredible.”

Rebecca Adlington with her husband Andy Parsons on their wedding day.

‘Best day’

Rebecca said: “The sun shone, the people we love were there and it was just the best day.”The newlyweds, who met through the Bumble dating app back in 2018, held a reception for 80 guests. Those there included swimming coach Bill Furniss, former competitive swimmers Stephen Parry, Caitlin McClatchey and Fran Halsall, as well as Halsall's husband, former England rugby player Jon Wilkin.Rebecca and Andy had found the venue when looking for somewhere to spend a holiday, but chose it instead as a place to get married.Celebrities and sports stars have congratulated the happy couple, with many commenting how stunning Rebecca looked.Replying to Rebecca’s story on Instagram, Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill wrote: “Aww, you look stunning! Congratulations”, while Judy Murray, mum of tennis stars Sir Andy and Jamie Murray, said: “Gorgeous. Congratulations.”A full interview and pics can be seen in the latest issue of Hello! magazine, which is out now.

