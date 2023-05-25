News you can trust since 1952
Sutton college hosts awareness event to mark mental health awareness week

To mark mental health awareness week, Sutton’s ATTFE College hosted a community awareness event in its community hub in the town’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.
By Dianne HolmesContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read

The event was supported by various community partners who support services to improve mental wellbeing.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of these services to both college learners and members of the community.

A spokeswoman for Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College, based on High Pavement, said: “As part of our commitment to supporting mental wellbeing in the community, ATTFE College was delighted to host a mental wellbeing awareness event in its community hub.

Inside ATTFE College's community hub in Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre.Inside ATTFE College's community hub in Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre.
“Members of the public were invited to attend the drop-in event to find out about services available to support positive mental wellbeing.”

A variety of partners supported the awareness event including Nottinghamshire Mind, children’s centres, ABL Health, Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK Connect.

A photography exhibition by Sutton photographer Carrie Austin, designed to raise awareness of mental health, was also on display for attendees to view.

Poster used to promote the eventPoster used to promote the event
The spokeswoman said: “Learning new skills plays a important contribution to positive mental wellbeing and ATTFE College prides itself in having a holistic approach to the support provided to its learners.

“Just this week we have launched a new free counselling service which all ATTFE learners and staff have access to.

“We would encourage anyone looking to try a new skill or develop their skills and confidence to get in touch.”

The college can be contacted via attfe.org.uk, on 01623 441310, or at [email protected]

Poster used to promote the eventPoster used to promote the event
