Sutton college holds VIP planetarium event

Sutton’s ATTFE College organised a VIP Planetarium event, raising awareness and funds for the Sherwood Observatory’s planned science discovery centre and planetarium.
By Charlotte BirchContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read

The college, on High Pavement, worked closely with planetarium staff to invite more than 75 guests to the event, where they enjoyed an afternoon of food, planet inspired mocktails and updates about plans for the development of Sherwood Observatory’s planned Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium in Sutton.

Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College adult and programme of study learners helped prepare, set up and staff the event.

Adult catering learners produced and served the guests afternoon tea-style food and digital skills learners created table name places and menus, while PoS learners created table centrepieces and served space-themed mocktails.

Drinks are served at the event.Drinks are served at the event.
Liz Barrett, college principal, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, and his family for kindly hosting this event.

“The planetarium project has the potential to become a national visitor attraction and a centre of excellence for science, technology, engineering and maths.

“To have such a facility at the heart of our community is incredibly exciting and will enable residents and future generations to really reach for the stars.”

Fun at ATTFE College's VIP Planetarium EventFun at ATTFE College's VIP Planetarium Event
