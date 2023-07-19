Some of the fun and games organised for employees at the fulfilment centre included an ice cream van and prime merchandise giveaways.

The events were organised by Amazon in Sutton to say thank you to the team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK.

Team member Kimmie March, who took part in the Prime Day fun, said: “We had a great time celebrating together during Prime Day. We appreciated the chance to have fun and bond as a team as we prepared for a busy, rewarding week.”

The team at Amazon in Sutton primed and ready to celebrate. (Photo by: Amazon UK)

Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “Prime Day is an exciting time for customers and colleagues alike, so it’s important we set time aside to mark the occasion.

“Our week of fun provided us with an opportunity to celebrate together while delivering for our customers.”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts between £11 and £12 per hour, depending on location, and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount as well as a company pension.

Employees can also take advantage of Amazon’s Career Choice programme, which pre-pays 95 per cent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Amazon also provides opportunities to improve skills or learn new ones through career progression opportunities such as cross-training, transferring to a different department and promotion.