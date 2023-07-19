Fresh plan for dozens of modern and 'affordable' homes on woodland in Sutton

Planning permission for the 69-home development off Clare Road was originally granted by Ashfield District Council in August 2021.

But talks with the council led to changes in the design and the types of house, so a fresh application has now been submitted by the Leicestershire-based housing association, EMH Homes.

EMH says the scheme would “provide much-needed social housing within the area” and “make a valuable and positive contribution” to Sutton.

The woodland site off Clare Road in Sutton, and running alongside the A38, which is earmarked for 69 new houses.

The site, which is currently unmanaged land, spans more than seven acres in a predominantly residential area on the southern edge of Sutton.

It is bounded by houses to the north and west, the A38, which leads to the M1 and Mansfield, to the south and Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy to the east. Access is from Leamington Drive, as well as Clare Road.

In planning papers, EMH says the new development would "provide modern, comfortable homes for local people”.

A varied mix of properties would comprise 24 two-bedroom semi-detached homes, 24 three-bedroom semi-detached, seven three-bedroom detached, four four-bedroom semi-detached, two four-bedroom detached, four one-bedroom maisonettes and four two-bedroom bungalows.

Each dwelling would have enclosed rear gardens and designated areas for wheelie-bins, while 143 parking spaces would be created.

EMH says it plans to clear the existing vegetation on the site but retain many of the trees “to provide a substantial and verdant buffer to the A38”. Also, “a comprehensive landscaping scheme will help make the development more attractive”.

One spine road would run through the middle of the site, “with dwellings fronting on to the road on either side”.

What’s more, says EMH, a new open space would be designed, “with meadow planting and a dry lagoon to create habitats for bugs and wildlife”.

There would be “a new footpath around the lagoon, linking an existing right of way for walking and cycling”.

EMH points out that the site is close to shops, schools and amenities, and that public transport links are good.

The application will now be considered by Ashfield Council’s planning officers before being put before councillors on its planning committee.

