News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Students at special school near Mansfield enjoy Easter egg treat

Students at Fountaindale School have each been given an Easter Egg each by the Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association

By Gill WrightContributor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

Students and staff from Fountaindale School, Harlow Wood, were delighted to see the motorbikes from The Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association arrive to deliver an Easter Egg for every pupil at the school.

Everyone had a great time looking at the bikes and some children even got to sit on them – the Easter Bunny also came on his bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mansfield fire-hit company's cash for clothes service fully up and running again...
Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter eggs.
Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter eggs.
Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter eggs.
Most Popular

Gill Wright, fundraising committee chairman at the school, said “It was extremely generous of the Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association to give up their time to make special memories for our students and we hope this will be the first of many collaborations with them”.

Fountaindale is a school for children and young people aged three-18 who have profound and multiple learning needs, complex physical and medical needs and sensory needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter Eggs
Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter Eggs
Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter Eggs
Children even got to sit on some of the bikes.
Children even got to sit on some of the bikes.
Children even got to sit on some of the bikes.
StudentsMansfield