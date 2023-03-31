Students and staff from Fountaindale School, Harlow Wood, were delighted to see the motorbikes from The Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association arrive to deliver an Easter Egg for every pupil at the school.

Everyone had a great time looking at the bikes and some children even got to sit on them – the Easter Bunny also came on his bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter eggs.

Gill Wright, fundraising committee chairman at the school, said “It was extremely generous of the Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association to give up their time to make special memories for our students and we hope this will be the first of many collaborations with them”.

Fountaindale is a school for children and young people aged three-18 who have profound and multiple learning needs, complex physical and medical needs and sensory needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fountaindale School thanks the Widows Sons for the Easter Eggs