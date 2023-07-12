Spider-Man vows to help charities after being elected to serve as Ashfield Council's next chairman

Coun Grounds is ward member for Kingsway, a post he has held since 2019. He is a prominent figure in the Ashfield community and is well-known as his alter ego, Spider-Man.

During the pandemic, unable to visit hospitals as Spider-Man, Dale began video-calling the children, which he would normally see in person. He also became a volunteer at the Ashfield Health Village vaccination centre, dedicating hundreds of hours to helping the Covid-19 vaccine efforts.

Coun Dale Grounds, new Ashfield Council chariman, and his Consort, Laura. Photo by: Ashfield Council

Coun Grounds said: “It is a source of pride and honour that you have put your faith in me to be your chairman. I’m making this promise that I will, to the best of my ability, represent the authority at every event and occasion during my tenure.

“My nominated charities are Ducklings and Enlighten the Shadows.

“Ducklings is close to my heart. My son benefited enormously from the hospital school they run at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre. I already work for the Ducklings Charity in my capacity as Spider-Man, visiting children on the wards at QMC. Ducklings aim to provide children and young people with the opportunities and equipment to enhance life experiences for those in hospital long-term.

“Enlighten the Shadows aims to help men with their depression and anxiety in an effort to end male suicide, that is at an alarming rate. A close friend of mine, Sean Lynk, who suffered with depression, sadly took his own life last year. Sean’s family support this charity, so I have chosen Enlighted the Shadows in honour of Sean.

“Throughout my time in office, I will be holding a variety of fundraising events. Any support you can offer would be greatly appreciated to help me raise funds for these worthwhile organisations.

“I want Ashfield to be seen as a welcoming place; a place that people want to visit. A place where people want to work and above all a place where people are happy to live and bring up their families in a safe environment.