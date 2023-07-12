The plans are for 12 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom and five houses of four bedrooms or more, all to be built on land off Abbey Road.

In a planning statement, the developer said: “Although designated as greenbelt, the proposed site has been previously described as scrubland on the edge of the urban fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It therefore provides the perfect opportunity for an expident delivery of a viable residential development on land that is vacant now, has no versatile agricultural merit and adjoins the exisiting urban settlement.

Plans have been submitted for 45 new homes on this patch of greenbelt land off Abbey Road in Kirkby. Photo: Google

“The benefit of providing housing in this sustainable location far outweighs the neglible loss of a small parcel of greenbelt.

“The proposal identifies the need to provide a mix of easily accessible housing types that are aimed at meeting the needs of the most vulnerable members of the community and those with specific health needs.”

Several objections have already been raised by members of the public with concerns focusing on increasded traffic, impact on local services and loss of views and countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others also raised concerns the land was contaminated after claims dead cattle which had contracted foot and mouth disease were buried there during the last outbreak in the country.

However, people have also supported the project saying it made good sense to use a piece of land ‘not being used to its full potential’