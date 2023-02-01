'Aeroplane mad' Warsop ex-RAF man pays tribute to 'amazing staff' at Veteran-Aware care provider

Brian Booth, aged 85, was speaking at an event at Meden Vale Health Centre, where Nottinghamshire’s Primary Integrated Community Services became the first primary care employer in England and independent health provider in the Midlands to be awarded Veteran-Aware status by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance.

Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Guy Benson, VCHA team leader, said the quality of care and workplace support provided by PICS had “significantly improved” the health and wellbeing of veterans.

Veterans like Brian, who cares for his wife Mary, aged 86, who has dementia and admits he “didn’t know which way to turn” when in September 2022, he met Rose Severn, PICS social prescribing link worker at his local veteran’s breakfast club.

RAF veteran Brian Booth and his wife Mary

He said: “My two daughters and I look after Mary. For one hour a week, I have a release by going to the weekly veterans’ breakfast in Warsop.

“Rose came along and she asked me ‘how are you?’, so I told her about one or two problems I had.

“My daughters wanted to take their families on holiday, but we couldn’t find any help, so I was worried about being left to care for my wife on my own.

Brian Booth, pictured in 1955 during his time in the RAF

“Rose found us a respite care home that would take both my wife and me, she sorted everything out and was very, very helpful.

“Mary and I went to the Nightingale at Edwinstowe for a week, while our daughters took their families on holiday.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it as it felt like a holiday for us two as well.

“We were chatting with people all the time and became part of the home life.

"The wife enjoyed it very much, she was looking around and seeing what’s happening.”

“Now we are also registered as carers with our local GP surgery. We’ve been assessed and we’re in the system.

“Two ladies come in twice a day to help Mary get up and then ready for bed.

“Myself and my eldest daughter always did it, and it had been taking its toll on us, but life is a lot easier now.

“We didn’t know which way to turn before I met Rose, it’s not until you need help you realise you don’t know anything, and no-one knows you’re a carer.

“My advice to others is to join a group, irrespective of what it is – it’s amazing what the outcome of it is.”

Rose said: “We know a lot of veterans are affected by poor mental health, so I often go to veterans’ breakfasts to ask how people are and provide support.

“I helped Brian and his wife source and locate respite care for one week while his daughters went on holiday with their families.

"Mary got her personal care needs met and Brian also enjoyed some freedom and company.

"They both gained different experiences from their stay, and even had relatives coming to see them for a visit.”