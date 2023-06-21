GLW has invested in three new Renault lorries in special livery to celebrate 150 years in business, with the lorries supplied by RH Commercial Vehicles, one of the largest independent Renault Trucks dealers in the UK.

Louis White, GLW managing director, said, “We pride ourselves as a forward thinking, open business that provides the best quality feeds and services to our customers.

“We have a particular focus on sustainability in each aspect of what we do. Therefore, everything has to echo the high standards we pride ourselves on. This certainly applies to the trucks on our fleet.”

GLW Feeds' new trucks outside its mill. Picture: RH Commercial Vehicles

When the business started in 1873, the main mode of transport for deliveries for feed was horse and cart.

Now, 150 years later, lorries have grown, and the conditions in which they deliver can sometimes be challenging.

Neale Jones, GLW transport manager, said: “We need our trucks to be versatile and robust to withstand the nature of the job. Our customers are often in hard-to-reach places like down narrow lanes or on uneven ground. We need a vehicle that our drivers can trust.”

GLW Feeds' three new trucks. Picture: RH Commercial Vehicles

Therefore, to adapt to the demand for feed and terrain. To celebrate this evolution, GLW purchased three Renault Trucks C Range Tridem lorries, sporting GLW’s 150th anniversary livery.

The vehicles have been purposely designed to tackle hard to reach locations with reduced turning circle, maximised manoeuvrability and efficiency.

Mr White said, “We have taken major steps in ensuring every factor of the business is done in an ecological and sustainable way. With this in mind, the five-year Optifleet offer from Renault was a real pull factor."

The Renault Trucks Optifleet system helps businesses monitor uptime, safety and fuel efficiency and minimise the overall cost of ownership. It also assists businesses to operate in a more environmentally conscious way.

The system allows users to track reports of drivers’ behaviour while on the road. By understanding the behaviour, the business can unlock many improvements such as reduced miles per gallon, which leads to reduced emissions.Mr White said, “Historically road transport, particularly HGVs has been one of the highest contributors to air pollution on the planet. By taking these steps to monitor the consumption of fuel and output of carbon dioxide, with the assistance of Optifleet, we as a business, can continue to take control of our sustainability goals.”

The vehicles have featured in the 150-year celebrations, with a commemorative livery. They have also been featured on GLW stands at agricultural shows and drawn attention from passers-by. GLW also plans to display the trucks at future events as its 150-year celebrations continue.