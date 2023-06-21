News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield-based Doorcerts retains ISO 9001 quality mark

Doorcerts, the Ashfield-based manufacturer of fire doors and frames, has retained certification for its quality management systems.
By ian TudorContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read

The company, which was in Ripley, Derbyshire, but is now located on Brierley Park Close, Stanton Hill, is already making its mark despite only being a new business.

Processes and policies have been put in place which aim to help the business run smoothly now, but in the future as it expands.

It has now retained its ISO 9001 accreditation, which means it can demonstrate it consistently provides “products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements”.

Nick Maciejewski, a director at Doorcerts, with the ISO 9001 certification. Picture: Doorcerts Manufacturing UK.Nick Maciejewski, a director at Doorcerts, with the ISO 9001 certification. Picture: Doorcerts Manufacturing UK.
Nick Maciejewski, a director at Doorcerts, with the ISO 9001 certification. Picture: Doorcerts Manufacturing UK.
The accreditation covers the “design and manufacture of doors, doorsets, and ironmongery packages to the residential, commercial, education, and leisure sectors”.

Nick Maciejewski, Doorcerts director, said: “When we formed Doorcerts, it was with the intention of setting the standards in the industry.

“Gaining ISO 9001 accreditation shows we are doing what we set out to do. This mark of quality gives added confidence to our customers that we have all the right systems in place and they can truly rely on the work of our outstanding team.”

The range of fire doors supplied by Doorcerts is measured to industry standard sizes and can be supplied with a variety of fittings and finishes.

Companies who need bespoke doors can be catered for by the company’s in-house experts.

Doorcerts is one of three sister businesses located at modern factory premises boasting state-of-the-art technology, alongside Fire Door Specialists a leading fire door inspection, supply, installation and maintenance specialist, and FD Supplies, a newly-established provider of building products and tools for DIY or professional projects.See doorcerts.com

Related topics:AshfieldRipleyDerbyshire