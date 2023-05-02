News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
9 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
28 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
35 minutes ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

House prices in Ashfield: the 13 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Ashfield can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By John Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:56 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022 – a nine per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Ashfield have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year

Images are for illustrative purposes only.

These are the Ashfield areas where house prices have risen the most

1. Top down aerial view of houses and streets in a residential area UK New Build Estate Agent House Prices 2022

These are the Ashfield areas where house prices have risen the most Photo: Sam Foster - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Prices in The Dales & South Skegby are up £30,500 to £191,500 - a rise of 18.9 per cent

2. The Dales & South Skegby

Prices in The Dales & South Skegby are up £30,500 to £191,500 - a rise of 18.9 per cent Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Prices in Sutton Central & Leamington are up £18,000 to £150,000 - a rise of 13.6 per cent

3. Sutton Central and Leamington

Prices in Sutton Central & Leamington are up £18,000 to £150,000 - a rise of 13.6 per cent Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Prices in East Kirkby are up £16,503 to £166,000 - a rise of 11 per cent

4. East Kirkby

Prices in East Kirkby are up £16,503 to £166,000 - a rise of 11 per cent Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HOUSE pricesEnglandAshfieldPeopleHouse Price IndexOffice for National Statistics