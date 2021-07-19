Severn Trent issue apology as hundreds of Nottinghamshire homes left without water on hottest day of the year

Homes around Mansfield, Shirebrook and Huthwaite began experiencing problems with their supply on Sunday afternoon, with some properties still without water this morning (Monday).

With temperatures of 29 degrees in the area, residents rushed to shops to buy bottled water to stay hydrated, and took to community pages on social media to offer help to those isolating or vulnerable.

Severn Trent Water made a statement on their website apologising for the interruption in supply, saying their teams were ‘working around the clock’ to get supplies back to normal as soon as possible, and to highlight that water may be ‘discoloured’ as supply returns.

The update said: “We would like to say a huge apology to anyone who is still experiencing water supply problems this morning.

"The system is refilling after the equipment failure at our groundwater site yesterday.

“Most customers are back on supply, but we know that some areas, mainly around NG17, may have low pressure right now.

"This will come back as the system gets back to normal.

“We understand that this will be incredibly frustrating on such a hot day, and we can only apologise.

"Our teams will continue to work around the clock until everything is completely back to normal.

“As the system does refill, you may notice that your water is a bit discoloured – this is nothing to worry about and will clear shortly as everything gets back to normal.”

