39-year-old James visited St James’ Palace for his investiture on July 14 and was made an OBE by Prince Charles in an official ceremony.

Amongst James’ many credits are Finding Neverland – a musical about Peter Pan with music and lyrics written by Gary Barlow, and numerous highly acclaimed plays with productions in the West End and on Broadway.

He also received acclaim for his TV drama Quiz based on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire scandal, and the EMMY and BAFTA nominated ‘Brexit: The Uncivil War’.

James has received an OBE for services to drama and young people in British Theatre.

In a recent interview, James said: “I’ve been so lucky with the people who have championed me, from my school teachers who believed working-class kids should be allowed to access theatre, to all the other family and friends, artists and audiences who keep supporting me to this day.”

A spokesperson from Ashfield School said: “James returned to Ashfield a few years ago to speak at the Summer Awards evening and the students were so inspired to hear the story of a local boy who had achieved such amazing success within a very competitive industry.

“The school look forward to a return visit.”

James is currently filming his new drama ‘Sherwood’, a six-part crime drama, which sees two shocking and unexpected murders shatter an already fractured Nottinghamshire community – leading to one of the largest manhunts in British history.

