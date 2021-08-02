Severn Trent issue apology after further water supply issues in Ashfield

A double booster failure has caused hundreds of households to be without water for a second time this summer, with Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny calling for a thorough investigation into the issue.

Water supply was affected in NG17 9 areas from around 11am this morning, but the water company say the issue should now be resolved.

Severn Trent have made a statement on their website to apologise to residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water supply has been affected for a second time this summer

It said: “We would like to apologise to our customers living in the NG17 postcode area who may have been experiencing short interruptions to their water supply this morning.

“We're happy to say our teams have managed to resolve the issue and all customers should have supply.

“We are really sorry for any disruptions that this may have caused.”

Jason Zadrozny said: “We have all been on the phone this morning to Severn Trent Water and have been informed that the problem was caused by a double booster failure on higher land which cut the water in NG17 9 areas - Annesley and Kirkby.

"It is absolutely unacceptable and we will be asking for a further investigation on top of the one we have ordered following water failures earlier last month.

“This issue, according to Severn Trent, has now been resolved but please let us know any subsequent issues and, as ever, we will stand up for you."

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.