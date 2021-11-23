Firefighters were called to the scene as reports of a multi-car collision at the roundabout on Rainworth Bypass.

Four vehicles were confirmed to be involved, with paramedics treating people at the scene and fire crews required to make the scene safe.

The collision comes just nine days after a previous crash which involved three vehicles.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Blidworth and Mansfield Fire Station attended a Road Traffic Collision this morning, Tuesday November 23, just after 9am on Rainworth Bypass Roundabout.

“Upon arrival, there were four cars in the collision.

"Three people had been released from the vehicles before we attended, however one person was in the care of EMAS being treated on the scene.

"Small tools were used in making the scene safe.

“Crews left the scene shortly after 10am.”

