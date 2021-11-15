Rainworth Bypass crash: four casualties confirmed in three-car collision

The collision on Sunday November 14 was attended by fire crews, police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, with motorists saying it was the most emergency service personal they had ever seen at a crash.

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire had to extract two casualties from their vehicles and a further two people also required medical assistance.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, the severity of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews from Ashfield, Blidworth and Newark attended a road traffic collision between three vehicles on Sunday November 14 at around 1.30pm at Rainworth Bypass Roundabout.

"At the scene, firefighters extracted two casualties who were trapped, with four casualties in total being taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Fire crews handed over the scene to police at 2.30pm.”

Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for an update.

The collision happened at around 1.30pm on Sunday

A message from the editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.