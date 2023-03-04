Fountaindale School, which supports young people with profound and multiple learning needs, complex physical and medical and sensory needs, was presented with the Youth Sport Trust’s outstanding inclusive practice award, alongside Rotherham’s Abbey School, in recognition of their collaboration and partnership.

The award recognises an educational setting which has harnessed the power of PE, sport and play to support young people’s wellbeing.

Fountaindale impressed the judges with how it is now revitalising itself, after predecessor The Harlow Academy was put into special measures by education watchdog Ofsted in January 2022 and temporarily forced to close, before closing permanently and reopening as Fountaindale in September.

Winners Julie Bullock, Luci Windle, Jill Newbolt, Katie Crowley and Niall Horstead receive their award from the Youth Sport Trust's Roshni Mistry and Andy Barnett and Tim Hollingsworth from Sport England

Fountaindale, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood, has placed PE at the core of its curriculum and brought together young leaders from Abbey to design and deliver active initiatives.

Luci Windle, Fountaindale executive headteacher, saw how the power of sport could bring about change at Abbey, before she joined Fountaindale.

Ali Oliver, trust chief executive, said: “The trust would like to congratulate Fountaindale and Abbey. Staff at these schools have demonstrated a huge commitment to the important role of PE, play and sport in improving young people’s mental health.