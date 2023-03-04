The society has relaunched the award, following a two-year hiatus, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Star award recognises the dedication and commitment of volunteers in the region with a £250 prize for the winning volunteer and for their community group.

The last winner of the award was Richard MacRae in 2020. A community group volunteer, Richard accepted the award remotely while coordinating, packing and delivering food parcels.

Huthwaite Scout leader Julie Copestake was crowned Mansfield Building Society's community star in 2019.

First started in 2017, previous winners have included representatives from Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue, Mansfield Soup Kitchen and Huthwaite Scouts. The society has also commended many other volunteers from local community organisations over the years as part of the awards too.

Vickie Preston, society head of human resources, said: “Our Community Star Awards shine a light on the wonderful work that volunteers do in our local community. Whether it’s the heroics of supporting some of the most vulnerable in our society or their years of dedication and service, we think it’s important to recognise these amazing individuals in our region.

We know charities and community groups are truly grateful for the work of their volunteers and we’d like to encourage these groups to come forward to nominate their volunteering superstars to thank them for what they do.”

Nominations should be submitted via mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-star before midnight on March 31.