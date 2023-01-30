News you can trust since 1952
Safety warning after firefighters tackle Sutton chimney fire

Firefighters have urged people to ensure their chimney is cleaned after being called to a fire.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:03pm

Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to a chimney fire on Elder Street, Skegby.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We gave controlled burning advice to the occupant and carried out a safe-and-well check.”

No damage was reported following the incident on January 22, at 8.15pm.

Elder Street, Skegby.
A fire station spokesman said: “When was the last time you had your chimney cleaned ?

“Dust and debris can build up or blockages can occur if your chimney/open fire has not been used regularly, including over the summer months.

“If you burn the incorrect fuel for the type of burner you have or burn contaminated or wet wood, creosote can build up in your chimney and catch fire.

“Reduce the chance of a chimney fire. Get your chimney swept. Use a registered chimney sweep.”

