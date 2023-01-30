Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to a chimney fire on Elder Street, Skegby.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We gave controlled burning advice to the occupant and carried out a safe-and-well check.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No damage was reported following the incident on January 22, at 8.15pm.

Elder Street, Skegby.

A fire station spokesman said: “When was the last time you had your chimney cleaned ?

“Dust and debris can build up or blockages can occur if your chimney/open fire has not been used regularly, including over the summer months.

“If you burn the incorrect fuel for the type of burner you have or burn contaminated or wet wood, creosote can build up in your chimney and catch fire.