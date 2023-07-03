The dramatic chase will feature on the latest episode of Police Interceptors, which airs on Channel 5 tonight, at 8pm.

The pursuit begins after a suspicious car, with suspected false plates, is spotted in the Mansfield area before being picked up, after the driver fails to stop.

The vehicle is stung but the driver swerves off the A617 into a field, damaging a gate and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to a large area of crops.

The episode will air tonight on Channel 5 at 8pm. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Then two occupants make a run for it, as police units track them down.

The driver of the vehicle was then detained by police dog Wolf, and the passenger was put in cuffs after the police’s eye in the sky honed in on him.

The incident is featured in tonight’s new episode of Police Interceptors which also showcases the work of Nottinghamshire’s Roads Crime Team.

The episode shows how police vehicles work together to box in a car believed to be linked to the supply of drugs.

A man is then arrested and after the driver and vehicle are searched, officers seize more than 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and a large quantity of cash.