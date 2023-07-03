News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Runaway driver ploughs into crop field near Mansfield during failed bid to escape police

A police helicopter, dog unit and stinger were all deployed as officers closed the net on a suspect who ended up driving into a field in a desperate bid to evade capture near Mansfield.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read

The dramatic chase will feature on the latest episode of Police Interceptors, which airs on Channel 5 tonight, at 8pm.

The pursuit begins after a suspicious car, with suspected false plates, is spotted in the Mansfield area before being picked up, after the driver fails to stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle is stung but the driver swerves off the A617 into a field, damaging a gate and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to a large area of crops.

The episode will air tonight on Channel 5 at 8pm. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceThe episode will air tonight on Channel 5 at 8pm. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The episode will air tonight on Channel 5 at 8pm. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

Then two occupants make a run for it, as police units track them down.

Read More
Sarah Henshaw: Judge sets trial date for man accused of murdering mum-of-two fou...

The driver of the vehicle was then detained by police dog Wolf, and the passenger was put in cuffs after the police’s eye in the sky honed in on him.

The incident is featured in tonight’s new episode of Police Interceptors which also showcases the work of Nottinghamshire’s Roads Crime Team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The episode shows how police vehicles work together to box in a car believed to be linked to the supply of drugs.

A man is then arrested and after the driver and vehicle are searched, officers seize more than 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and a large quantity of cash.

Meanwhile, police officers also stop a ‘drink driver’ in his tracks and sniff out a suspected drug driver during a traffic stop.

Related topics:MansfieldChannel 5Nottinghamshire