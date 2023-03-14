Developers say 170-home extension to Mansfield estate will bring multi-million-pound benefits

Applicants Commercial Estates Projects and Hallam Land Management will extend the town’s Penniment Farm development up to 600 homes after Mansfield Council’s planning committee unanimously backed the Abbott Road plans.

Building work for the first phase of more than 200 homes has already finished after the authority initially approved a 430-home estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, developers then asked the council to make the scheme bigger through the second, third and fourth phases.

The development site.

In total, the development will now total 600 properties – including 6 per cent, or 36 affordable homes – on the former farmland.

Contributions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The companies have agreed to pay more than £2.6 million in developer contributions to mitigate the impact of their plans, including £180,625 to fund healthcare improvements or expansions, £1,588,188 for primary education and £539,000 for public transport. A further £264,000 will be provided for road improvements and traffic control measures, alongside £65,800 for bus stop improvements.

Michael Hepburn, of planning agent Lichfields, told councillors, on behalf of the developers: “Penniment Farm is significantly contributing to sustainable growth in the context of economic, social and environmental objectives.

“This will build upon significant housing and infrastructure already delivered to date and continue to create a new community.

“Significant economic benefits will include the investment of £53.5m supported by 75 temporary direct construction jobs and 110 indirect jobs. It will deliver £8.3m of economic output each year through the construction period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additional expenditure in Mansfield will include £2.2m in first occupation spend and £4.9m of expenditure each year by new residents. It also has the potential to support 75 local, full-time jobs.

“This development has evolved … and the result is sustainable, high-quality [and] which reflects local needs.”

Martyn Saxton, council head of planning, confirming Ashfield Council had raised concerns about the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Concerns include increasing housing numbers, which would have a ‘detrimental impact’ on [road] capacity and safety.”

However, Mr Hepburn said “robust assessments” have been undertaken to ensure the scheme does significant;y impact the road network.