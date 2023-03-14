News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
7 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Developers say 170-home extension to Mansfield estate will bring multi-million-pound benefits

Developers have told councillors their plans to extend a Mansfield development by 170 homes could bring a multi-million-pound boost to the town’s economy.

By Andrew Topping
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT- 2 min read

Applicants Commercial Estates Projects and Hallam Land Management will extend the town’s Penniment Farm development up to 600 homes after Mansfield Council’s planning committee unanimously backed the Abbott Road plans.

Building work for the first phase of more than 200 homes has already finished after the authority initially approved a 430-home estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, developers then asked the council to make the scheme bigger through the second, third and fourth phases.

The development site.
The development site.
The development site.
Most Popular

In total, the development will now total 600 properties – including 6 per cent, or 36 affordable homes – on the former farmland.

Contributions

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The companies have agreed to pay more than £2.6 million in developer contributions to mitigate the impact of their plans, including £180,625 to fund healthcare improvements or expansions, £1,588,188 for primary education and £539,000 for public transport. A further £264,000 will be provided for road improvements and traffic control measures, alongside £65,800 for bus stop improvements.

Michael Hepburn, of planning agent Lichfields, told councillors, on behalf of the developers: “Penniment Farm is significantly contributing to sustainable growth in the context of economic, social and environmental objectives.

“This will build upon significant housing and infrastructure already delivered to date and continue to create a new community.

“Significant economic benefits will include the investment of £53.5m supported by 75 temporary direct construction jobs and 110 indirect jobs. It will deliver £8.3m of economic output each year through the construction period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Additional expenditure in Mansfield will include £2.2m in first occupation spend and £4.9m of expenditure each year by new residents. It also has the potential to support 75 local, full-time jobs.

“This development has evolved … and the result is sustainable, high-quality [and] which reflects local needs.”

Read More
Two Mansfield district pubs up for sale as major chain shelves 60 boozers across...

Martyn Saxton, council head of planning, confirming Ashfield Council had raised concerns about the application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Concerns include increasing housing numbers, which would have a ‘detrimental impact’ on [road] capacity and safety.”

However, Mr Hepburn said “robust assessments” have been undertaken to ensure the scheme does significant;y impact the road network.

“In terms of highways, the proposals have been carefully considered to ensure there is a safe and attractive environment,” he said. “The highways impact on the surrounding network has been considered acceptable.”

Mansfield