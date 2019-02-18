Residents' shock as police investigate man's death in Mansfield Woodhouse

Residents have spoken about their shock after a man was found dead in a Mansfield Woodhouse bungalow.

Police were called to Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, yesterday morning, Sunday, February 17, after a man's body was discovered.

The scene.

Residents on the street have said they were shocked and alarmed to see forensic examiners and several police cars on the street.

One resident who lives next door to the bungalow said she was shocked to see the forensic examiners.

She said: "Police cars were parked out front. I was shocked, everyone was."

Nottinghamshire Police are still at the address and are treating the man’s death as unexplained.

Another Slant Lane resident said: "I saw the police cars but I thought something had happened in the pub on the street not in one of the bungalows."

A formal identification of the man has not yet taken place.

However, residents have said an elderly man lived in the bungalow.

A 75-year-old woman who lives a few doors down from the bungalow said: "Nothing has ever happened like this before, it is a nice street.

"I have seen him sat in a chair in his home, he used to have the blinds open.

"I think he kept himself to himself. He had only been living on the street for around four weeks.

"I had only spoken to him once, I said 'isn't it cold' and he said 'yes'."

Another Slant Lane resident who saw the police cars said she thought there had been a burglary.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who has any information which could help with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 330 of 17 February 2019."

