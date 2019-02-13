Forest Town man calls for change on park after two dogs are hit by cars

A Forest Town dog lover has raised concerns over a "useless" park fence after two dogs died when they escaped onto a busy road.

Bruce Hall lives , near the Lark Hills Green Space recreation ground, off Little Hollies and Holy Road, Forest Town.

The broken fence on the Lark Hills Green Space recreation ground which allows dogs on to the busy New Mill Lane.

He said he refuses to walk his dog, Luna, near the fence "which dogs can get through" after two dogs died when they escaped through it onto the busy New Mills Lane.

Mr Hall said the issue with the fence is that it is "very easy for dogs to go under it" and that one section is broken. He said brambles have also been cut back, making it more open.

The 54-year-old said: "I have been told one of the dogs which died before Christmas was on a really long lead. The owner turned around to pick up dog mess when it went through the fence and was hit by a car and was killed.

"I try to keep Luna away from that end as much as I can, but there is always the risk.

"It could quite easily be a child, they could go through the fence and onto the road, the council would probably do something then, but by then it would be too late."

Mr Hall got Luna, a King Charles spaniel, a year ago, but said he had not noticed the problem before.

Now he has criticised Mansfield District Council for the state of the fence.

The father-of-one said: "I have lived in the area since 1988 and I have always paid council tax and they waste money on other things.

"They don't mind putting in benches on the park.

"The opinion of all of the dog walkers on the park is fixing the fence is something they should be doing."

The self-employed property maintenance man also raised concerns over New Mills Lane.

He said: "The road has a blind bend either side, it has a 40mph limit, but I have seen people going 70 or 80mph at night."

Mr Hall said, while dogs can be kept on leads, it is about the dogs having "a bit of freedom". He said the park was used by about 50 dogs on a day.

A council spokesman said: “Work was carried out to remove overgrown scrub and brambles as part of wider efforts to make the park more accessible and welcoming.

“While the death of any pet is sad, we encourage all dog owners to ensure they are in control of their dogs in public places.

“The parks team will look into the concerns raised and consider taking any appropriate action.”