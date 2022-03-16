But now the site will be transformed after Ashfield Council approved plans to turn the ground floor into a town centre office.

The upper floor will then be converted into two two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the town, with the plan welcomed by councillors on the authority’s planning committee.

The former Yorkshire Bank building on Low Street, Sutton town centre.

It comes as part of the council’s Future High Streets Fund spending, with the authority given £6.27 million by the Government to improve parts of Sutton town centre.

Numerous derelict buildings on Low Street and other parts of the town will be brought back into use, with similar plans outlined for the former YMCA building nearby.

The council is also working with Sutton Academy to create a new town centre theatre venue and plans to create a pop-up food area and car park on Fox Street.

It forms part of a wider plan for the town which will act as a ‘gateway’, with council leaders hoping to bring more people into the town centre both during the day and in the evenings.

The redevelopment of the former bank was first outlined in September last year as part of wider plans to ‘transform Ashfield for generations to come’.

‘Excited’

Coun Arnie Hankin, council chairman, said: “I think office space will hopefully bring new jobs and the two flats will add to the council’s housing stock.

“This is fantastic news, as we all know we’re short and some properties have hundreds of applicants – so I welcome any new housing.

“With the office space below it will encourage industry, entrepreneurialism, and I think that’s very good for the district.”

Coun Samantha Deakin, member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “I’m excited to see it come together and go back to being a useful building, rather than an eyesore.”

Councillors were told the building will be extended slightly to the rear, with new frontage installed.