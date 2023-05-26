Pupils at Sutton school celebrate different cultures
Children at the Unwin Road school have been enjoying learning about different lifestyles and traditions from their families.
An academy spokeswoman said: “Children have been learning about the way different people live, including languages spoken, food, faith and celebrations.
“The children learnt how important it is that we learn about and respect cultures different from our own, by sharing experiences and embracing our differences.”
Families visited the school to share different foods, with the children enjoying treats.
The spokeswoman said: “They have done arts and crafts about other countries, learnt to sing songs and play traditional tunes. Stories in different languages have been read and the children have picked up some words in Polish, Latvian, Bulgarian and Nigerian.
“A lot of children created mood boards about their cultures and these are being displayed in and around school. A fabulous week has been had by all.”