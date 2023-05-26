Leaders' pride as pupils 'love' Mansfield Woodhouse school according to education inspectors

The pupils’ love of Nettleworth Infant and Nursery School was just one of the positive highlights identified by education watchdog Ofsted following a two-day inspection.

The Ley Lane school, which has almost 260 pupils aged three-seven registered, was rated good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision, for an overall rating of good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the newly published inspection report, the school was praised for the “flying start” children get off to in early years,

Staff and pupils at Nettleworth Infant and Nursery School, including headteacher Debbie Hyslop, back left, celebrate the school's good Ofsted report.

It said: “Pupils love coming to school. One pupil, typical of many, said, ‘I am so excited to come to school, I get here early’. Leaders’ aim of ‘We nurture, we flourish, we achieve’ enables all pupils to ‘shine like stars’. Leaders want the very best for all pupils.”

Debbie Hyslop, headteacher, said she was “thrilled” with the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne Hart, chair of govenors, said: “It is wonderful to see positive recognition by Ofsted of all the hard work by the staff, children and governors. This is an excellent outcome for our school community and we will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The report said pupils “show great kindness” to their friends and are “inquisitive and confident learners” who know they are expected to try their best.

Praising the “range of clubs and trips” which help develop pupils’ interests and talents, the report said: “Pupils enjoy learning because their teachers plan interesting lessons to enthuse them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children get off to a flying start in the early years. Staff know the children well. They adapt their teaching to suit the needs of the children.”

“A love of reading builds swiftly from the moment children join the early years. Leaders select exciting books that pupils can vote to listen to and read.”

To further improve, the school was encouraged to “ensure subject leaders identify the precise knowledge they want pupils to learn” and “ensure pupils with special educational needs anddisabilities.have targets matched more precisely to their needs”.

Mrs Hyslop said: “I know we will have the continued support of our wonderful school community to make Nettleworth even more exceptional for all our pupils and for them to be the best they can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad