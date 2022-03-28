Public urged to avoid area after large fire breaks out in Mansfield

At its height, 20 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were at the scene as crews tackled the blaze ‘from the outside due to collapsing parts of the building’.

NFRS said some of its engines were beginning to leave the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said its officers are currently assisting with the blaze at after emergency services were called to the Grade II-listed Hermitage Mill, on Hermitage Lane, at about 3am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been at the scene working with colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes as Hermitage Lane, Sutton Road End and Hamilton Way are currently closed.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would please ask drivers and the public to stay away from the area while emergency services deal with this large-scale incident and to plan alternate routes while we have roads closed in the surrounding areas.

“Residents are advised to keep all doors and windows shut in the area, at this time there are no plans to evacuate any local residents.”

The blaze on Hermitage Lane.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number of 28 March 28, 2022.

More when we have it.

Area manager Bryn Coleman said at the scene: “At about 3am we were mobiliesd to a sig fire in a adreelict mill.

“The fire has been contained, but there is still a huge impact on the wider community, particularly around the Hermitage Lane area.

The Grade II-listed Hermitage Mill.

“Fortunately the Robin Hood railway line, which runs past the site, has remained open.

“We’re working with our partners to get the remaining businesses open.”