Offences range from burglary and fraud to affray and conspiracy to import Class A drugs.
1. David Smith.jpg
David Smith, 32, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage to property. He was jailed for two years and subjected to a five-year restraining order on March 22.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Marrett and Mumbiny.jpg
Daniel Marrett, 27, of Mora Road, London, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm relating to an attack on Pearson Street, Netherfield, Nottingham, on September 22, last year. Marrett was jailed for 13 months on March 18. Jordy Mumbiny, 26, of Barnhill Road, Wembley, London, pleaded guilty to the same assault and was locked up for 12 months on March 18.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. alban dija.jpg
Albian Daja, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the production of a class B drug, after he was found tending £220,000 worth of cannabis in two adjoining terraced houses on Laurel Avenue, Mansfield, on 6 August 2021. He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison on March 17.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Donald Hayles.jpg
Donald Hayles, 50, of Portland Road, Radford, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm, common assault of an emergency worker and possession of a Class B drug. He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison on March 18.
Photo: Mansfield Chad