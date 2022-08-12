Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.15pm.A spokeswoman from the service, said:“12 fire crews are currently dealing with a major incident off Fox Lane in Creswell.”A fire effecting three fields has spread to a neighbouring farm complex. ”50 properties have been evacuated. ”Working with Emergency Planning, a rest centre has been set up at Creswell Events Centre for evacuated residents.”Local road closures are in place. ”Please avoid the area.“Please keep windows and doors closed in the surrounding area.”
A spokesperson from Derbyshire and Clowne police, said: “We are dealing with a multi agency major incident.”We have closed lots of roads to allow access for emergency vehicles.”Ambulance crews and police and council representatives are in attendance to try and help with any queries.”A number of roads are currently closed in the Model Village area.