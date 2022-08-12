Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.15pm.A spokeswoman from the service, said:“12 fire crews are currently dealing with a major incident off Fox Lane in Creswell.”A fire effecting three fields has spread to a neighbouring farm complex. ”50 properties have been evacuated. ”Working with Emergency Planning, a rest centre has been set up at Creswell Events Centre for evacuated residents.”Local road closures are in place. ”Please avoid the area.“Please keep windows and doors closed in the surrounding area.”