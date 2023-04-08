Praise for residents' response after Mansfield house fire
Firefighters have hailed a Mansfield family who “did the right thing” when fire broke out in their home.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service crews from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station were called to the incident on the evening of April 5
A spokesman for the Ashfield station said: “On arrival, the occupier and family had done the right thing.
“They got out, stayed out and called 999.
“Never be tempted to tackle a fire yourself, even if it’s small. Always leave it to the experts.”