Praise for residents' response after Mansfield house fire

Firefighters have hailed a Mansfield family who “did the right thing” when fire broke out in their home.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service crews from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station were called to the incident on the evening of April 5

A spokesman for the Ashfield station said: “On arrival, the occupier and family had done the right thing.

Firefighters were called to a house fire.Firefighters were called to a house fire.
“They got out, stayed out and called 999.

“Never be tempted to tackle a fire yourself, even if it’s small. Always leave it to the experts.”

