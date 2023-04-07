Nine things every Mansfield resident should have done 'back in the day'

If you are over 40 and live in Mansfield, you might have fond memories of these forgotten pastimes.
From pick’n’mix at Woolworth’s to playing in the River Maun after school, times were much simpler then.
They just don’t make them like they used to...
1. Danced the night away at Renaissance
Treasured Mansfield nightclub Venue 44 catered for Vibealite, Renaissance and Happy Hardcore fans in their hundreds back in the day. It was sadly demolished in 2010. Photo: m
2. Bought pick'n'mix in Woollies
Woolworths will always be fondly remembered as a high street staple in Mansfield - particularly for its pick'n'mix. Remember ramming as much into a cup as you could? Photo: m
3. Enjoy a pint of original Mansfield bitter
The drink's famous slogan 'Not Much Matches Mansfield' ringing true even to this day. However, though many social clubs across the town still sell variants of the Mansfield Brewery produce - now brewed in Wolverhampton - many can tell that the water used in the brewing process is not the same as it once was. Photo: m
4. Rented a video from Blockbuster
Netflix is all well and good - but nothing beat choosing a video from Blockbuster and having a takeaway on a Saturday night back in the day. Photo: m