You might remember some of these things from over the years.

Nine things every Mansfield resident should have done 'back in the day'

Do you remember the good old days?

By Lucy Roberts
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

If you are over 40 and live in Mansfield, you might have fond memories of these forgotten pastimes.

From pick’n’mix at Woolworth’s to playing in the River Maun after school, times were much simpler then.

They just don’t make them like they used to...

Treasured Mansfield nightclub Venue 44 catered for Vibealite, Renaissance and Happy Hardcore fans in their hundreds back in the day. It was sadly demolished in 2010.

1. Danced the night away at Renaissance

Treasured Mansfield nightclub Venue 44 catered for Vibealite, Renaissance and Happy Hardcore fans in their hundreds back in the day. It was sadly demolished in 2010.

Woolworths will always be fondly remembered as a high street staple in Mansfield - particularly for its pick'n'mix. Remember ramming as much into a cup as you could?

2. Bought pick'n'mix in Woollies

Woolworths will always be fondly remembered as a high street staple in Mansfield - particularly for its pick'n'mix. Remember ramming as much into a cup as you could?

The drink's famous slogan 'Not Much Matches Mansfield' ringing true even to this day. However, though many social clubs across the town still sell variants of the Mansfield Brewery produce - now brewed in Wolverhampton - many can tell that the water used in the brewing process is not the same as it once was.

3. Enjoy a pint of original Mansfield bitter

The drink's famous slogan 'Not Much Matches Mansfield' ringing true even to this day. However, though many social clubs across the town still sell variants of the Mansfield Brewery produce - now brewed in Wolverhampton - many can tell that the water used in the brewing process is not the same as it once was.

Netflix is all well and good - but nothing beat choosing a video from Blockbuster and having a takeaway on a Saturday night back in the day.

4. Rented a video from Blockbuster

Netflix is all well and good - but nothing beat choosing a video from Blockbuster and having a takeaway on a Saturday night back in the day.

