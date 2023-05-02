House prices in Mansfield: 9 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Mansfield can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a nine per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Mansfield have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year.

Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley Prices in Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley are up £23,750 to £160,000, a rise of 17.4 per cent

Grange Farm and Ladybrook Prices in Grange Farm and Ladybrook are up £20,000 to £160,000, a rise of 14.3 per cent.

Eakring and Ling Forest The prices in Eakring and Ling Forest are up £19,500 to £188,500, a rise of 11.5 per cent.