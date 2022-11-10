Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

In this week’s column for your Chad, Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield, said: “I am not a bigot – I just speak up for Ashfield’s silent majority.”

Mr Anderson said he has been attacked both locally and nationally by opposition politicians based on his comments on immigration.

Mr Anderson said: "I will not back down on this issue as so far over 40,000 economic migrants have crossed the Channel this year, with 12,000 of them being young men from Albania.

“You can take it from me that the young men arriving here from Albania are NOT fleeing a war-torn country and are not coming here to work in our NHS or other public services.

“They are more likely to disappear into the black economy or turn to criminal activities.”

He said: “I am not a racist or a bigot, I am a normal working-class bloke from Ashfield who now has the great honour to speak up for my friends, family and constituents in Parliament.

“And believe me, I am only saying what they are saying.

Readers were quick to respond to the column.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a comment on your Chad Facebook page, Graeme Baguely, from Mansfield, said: “You are the epitome of a bigot.”

Alison Healey said: “Never claim that the majority of your constituents share your ill-informed and reprehensible views, you're giving us a bad name.”

Jamie Allsop said: “Seeking asylum is a totally legal process and therefore they are not illegal immigrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he can't understand that simple fact, what chance has he got of understanding something with an iota of complexity?”

Liam Moore said: “The man is a bigot. He praises his friends, some of who are members and support far right nationalist groups.”

Ginny Lawrence said: “Silent majority is quite a loaded term.

“It allows them to normalise the hate directed at a group because they believe themselves to be victims of suppression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some residents agreed with Mr Anderson’s comments.

Phillip Thorne, from Sutton, said: “It had to be said.”