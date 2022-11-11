Ben Bradley Column: The burden of our broken asylum system can’t be placed on taxpayers

Last Monday, I asked the Home Secretary about a huge concern of mine, which is that the majority of successful asylum cases are young men, with some then claiming to be under 18, and as a result falling under the care of local authorities as “looked after children”.

This means we have a duty to look after them up until the age of 25. That costs the taxpayer many millions of pounds, and whilst some is funded by the Home Office, any additional cost ends ups coming from local Council Tax.

I’m pleased so far with how Suella Braverman is approaching this. Her robust approach is exactly what we need right now and I don’t envy the challenge ahead that she faces.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

What I do know, is that the burden of this broken system cannot now be placed on hard working UK tax payers.

The British people have a strong sense of fairness. We’re a liberal, meritocratic society for a reason.

Our principles are that no matter who you are, if you work hard and you do your bit, that you can get on and achieve whatever it is you set yourself out to do.

We’re already in a cost of living crisis as a consequence of doing the right thing and standing up to Putin in Ukraine; working people have already had to shoulder some of the financial burden of that action.

We’ve heard a lot about the situation at the processing centres, and rightly so, but less so about the impact pursuing the wrong policy on asylum would have on ordinary tax payers across the country.

We have to respect the views of the majority, not just those who shout loudest over the airwaves or from campaign groups.

The wider public care about fairness, and ensuring that if you graft to put in, you get your fair share out of the system.

It’s not fair that anyone can arrive on our shores illegally, get housing, food and your bills paid, and access to healthcare etc.

Not when a great deal of UK citizens can’t afford to pay their bills, can’t get in to see a GP in person, or access public services.

The reality is, the vast majority of those making asylum claims are economic migrants, who have chosen to cross the channel to access world-class services such as our NHS, further straining our public finances.

It makes no sense at all to ask the public to put up with reduced public services, which face cuts in a difficult financial climate, at the same time as we’re paying out millions of pounds to support healthy, working age, young men with no legal right to be here.

A government’s first duty is to its citizens so it’s vitally important that the government redresses the balance so that our asylum system works for Britain.