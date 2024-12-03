Worries remain as controversial plan for 84-home estate in Sutton takes step forward

The latest steps towards a new, but controversial, 84-home housing estate in Sutton have been taken.

However, there could yet be 11th hour objections to the £23 million scheme, which is for green land off Fisher Close, near Stanton Crescent in the Carsic area. For some councillors fear the development could lead to dangerous levels of traffic congestion.

Outline permission was granted by Ashfield District Council for the estate, to be called Silverhill Edge, 18 months ago, since when the developers have been working on the details.

Now Avant Homes, of Chesterfield, has progressed its plans further by exchanging contracts and making an application to the council for approval of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the scheme.

Avant says the development would comprise 84 two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom properties, all of which would be energy-efficient and eight of which would be classed as affordable.

There would also be a wildflower meadow within the site, while CCTV cameras on pedestrian footpaths would help to counter any crime and anti-social behaviour.

Avant Homes has also promised to contribute £725,000 towards improving education, healthcare and public transport infrastructure in the local area.

Matt Barker, the company’s director for the region, said: “Sutton is a fantastic location for us to further expand our developments in Nottinghamshire.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, who represents Sutton residents, fears the plan would lead to intolerable traffic congestion in the area.

"We are committed to providing quality homes in places where people want to live. Silverhill Edge is an excellent opportunity for us to deliver on this.

"We now look forward to Ashfield Council considering our plans to create a thriving, new community.”

The scheme hinges on the council’s response to the latest application. But worries about highway safety and the “intensification” of the site are bugging some councillors.

Coun Helen Ann-Smith, who is a member of the ruling Ashfield Independents group and also a county councillor for Sutton, has expressed her reservations since the plan was first announced in 2021.

She believes it would lead to extra traffic congestion and could be “detrimental to the safety of existing residents.”

"The junction of Fisher Close clearly cannot cope with the current number of houses, never mind a further 84,” she said. “I think the application for this site is for far too many houses.”

The council’s planning officers have set a deadline date of February 24 for a decision or recommendation.