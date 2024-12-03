New use for closed gym and live music at popular pub -- latest Ashfield planning applications

A new lease of life for a former gym that has closed and the prospect of live music at a popular pub are among the latest plans for Kirkby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gym was the Total Body Performance And Fitness operation that was based at the Lowmoor Business Park on Sidings Road.

A self-access training studio, it was open for more than three years and praised for its friendly atmosphere. It received five-star reviews online and attracted 1,000 followers on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it closed down earlier this year and now, Ashfield District Council has received a planning application to convert the building into a warehouse, which it was originally.

The Total Body Performance and Fitness gym in Kirkby which has closed down and could now be converted back to its original use as a warehouse.

The change of use application has been made by Stuart Taylor, 38, who runs Protective Sealants Ltd, a Belper-based company that manufactures paints, varnishes and similar coatings, mastics and sealants.

In a planning statement, Mr Taylor says: “I am buying this property purely as a storage facility for my business. There would be no flammable materials stored. It would be mainly tins, packaging and raw materials for water-based products.

"The premises would be alarmed. There would be pick-up and drop-off deliveries but there would not be someone there full-time, and so it would not cause any traffic issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kirkby pub at the heart of a separate planning application is The Dog House At Kirkby on Station Road, which is looking to build on its popularity.

The Dog House At Kirkby pub, which has submitted a planning application to introduce live music nights.

A former shop, it was turned into a micropub after gaining planning permission in 2017, and has since gone from strength to strength.

It now wants to vary a condition of planning permission and allow live artistes to play at The Dog House.

The application has been made by David Fewster, of the Kimberley-based Big Dogs Pub and Kitchen Ltd, who says: “The live performances would be limited to once a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These would be solo or duo performers finishing no later than 10 pm. Their sound would be actively managed by the venue to ensure no disturbance.

"All windows and doors would be shut during the performances, and sound testing has already been carried out.”

The plan has received support from one of The Dog House’s neighbours, Stephen Rose, of nearby Kingsway, who is involved with a men’s mental health charity.

In a letter to the council, Stephen says: “By allowing this to happen, we believe it will encourage people to spend locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have an office at the back of the venue, and the staff are always polite and look after the area. For example, they often clear any rubbish away very quickly.

"This is a good pub that is a local hub. We use it on Monday nights to hold our men’s group meetings.

"We hope this gets approved so we can hope to see a return of live music nights in Kirkby.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the two schemes and have set a deadline date of mid-January to make their decisions or recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include these:

11 Old Road, Sutton – demolish old conservatory, flat-roofed kitchen and garage, and construct single-storey rear corner extension.

54 Portland Road, Selston – outline permission for up to two flats.

172 Moor Road, Papplewick – extension to front, side and rear, with solar panels to extended roof areas.