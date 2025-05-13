Worried residents reassured over bats at Mansfield site earmarked for new homes

Worried residents in Mansfield have been reassured about the protection of bats if a plan for new homes gets the go-ahead.

Mansfield District Council is currently considering a planning application, requesting outline permission for a housing development on the old playing fields and tennis courts of the former Sherwood Hall School.

The school, now known as Samworth Church Academy, has occupied different premises nearby on Sherwood Hall Road for many years, leaving the playing fields site unused and a target for fly-tippers.

If the housing scheme is approved, a total of 52 "much-needed” homes would be built on the site off Stuart Avenue that spans 7.3 acres (almost three hectares).

However, a resident contacted the Chad to say that he was concerned about ”a significant bat population” living in the area and claimed “the council hasn’t done the necessary due diligence on it”.

Now it has been made clear that the council has every intention of investigating the possibility of bats roosting at the site and feeding from grassland there.

A statement by ecology officer Helen Markland says: “Further surveys need to be carried out and used to inform an ecological impact assessment report.

"With respect to bats, we need to confirm the status of the site as a potential roost. It is described as having moderate potential for use by foraging bats.

"Bat activity surveys are needed to assess how bats are foraging on the site. We need to understand if corridors of vegetation on the site that bats are using are proposed to be removed, so the significance of the impact of the planning application can be assessed fully.”

Grassland is known to be a rich source of food for bats as they forage for insects, such as moths, cockchafers and craneflies. Some bats are particularly reliant on wildflower grassland.

The land is owned by Nottinghamshire County Council but has been surplus to requirements since the school moved. Days before the new school was officially opened by Princess Anne in 2011, older buildings which made up Sherwood Hall on the previous site were set alight by arsonists, triggering a huge fire.

Since then, the land has been popular with dog-walkers but has also attracted anti-social behaviour.

This plan is seen as a way of giving the site a new lease of life. It has been submitted by the Nottingham-based property and architecture company Arc Partnership.

Arc is a joint venture between the county council and the Scape Group, formed to support the council in creating a land and property portfolio.

A planning statement by Arc’s agents, Aspbury Planning, also of Nottingham, promises an “attractive development”, complete with “high-quality design and landscaping”.

It would include an access road from Pump Hollow Lane, internal roads too and routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

The statement says the site is within “reasonable walking distance” of shops, schools, medical facilities and sports and leisure facilities.

It is understood that Sport England is likely to oppose the scheme because of the loss of playing fields. But Aspbury says the land hasn’t been used for this purpose for 14 years and points to a letter from the Samworth Academy, underlining that it now has “much better provision” for sport.

The council’s planning officers hope to make a decision or recommendation by Wednesday, June 25.