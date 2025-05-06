Childminding business seeks expansion to meet growing demand -- latest Mansfield plans

By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th May 2025, 14:10 BST
Growing demand for childminding services in the Mansfield area has tempted a successful, private business to try and expand.

Little Bears Childminding was set by by mum Lyndsey Holland at her home on Primrose Court in Mansfield Woodhouse back in 2011.

It is a four-bedroom house with a double garage that, three years ago, was converted into an additional room to create more space for the business.

In January, Little Bears decided to increase the number of children it looked after at any one time to nine – and now it is seeking retrospective planning permission for the expansion from Mansfield District Council.

A generic photo of a childminder with two young kids. There is a growing demand for childminding services within the Mansfield area. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)A generic photo of a childminder with two young kids. There is a growing demand for childminding services within the Mansfield area. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)
A generic photo of a childminder with two young kids. There is a growing demand for childminding services within the Mansfield area. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

A planning statement, submitted by Carl Holland, says: “Due to an increase in funding, it was decided to consider expansion due to the lack of provision in the local area for children aged nine months to three years.

"The business is open from 7 am to 6 pm daily. All appropriate risk-assessments are in place.

"Neighbours have been made aware of the increase in numbers of children. All the interactions have been very positive and supportive.”

Little Bears Childminding is used by parents living nearby who consider it a valuable service out of school hours.

The property, which operates as the Hollands’ family home as well as the base for the business, is close to Peafield Park and Peafield Lane Academy, and there are four parking spaces.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and have set a deadline date for a decision or recommendation of Tuesday, June 17.

Other planning applications received by the council in recent days include these:

28A Leeming Street, Mansfield – listed building consent for externally illuminated fascia and projecting sign.

62 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – front, side and rear extensions.

10 Cranmer Grove, Mansfield – proposed two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, loft conversion with rear dormer window and internal alterations.

7 Farnsworth Avenue, Rainworth – single-storey side/rear extension with render to front, rear and side.

35 Thoresby Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – single-storey rear extension.

9 Curbar Close, Mansfield – garage extension to rear.

4 Sandringham Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – single-storey rear extension.

22 High Ridge, Forest Town – application for lawful development certificate for single-storey rear extension.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the plans on the council’s website.

