Woodhouse folk warned to look out for three jolly green giants! -- latest Mansfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Mansfield Woodhouse are being warned that three large, green shipping containers might pop up in their town in the near future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there will be no need for alarm. In fact, they will be as harmless as the Jolly Green Giant himself. Ho ho ho!

The containers, measuring 20 feet by eight feet, are the subject of a planning application for the Woodhouse Station Enterprise Centre, off Signal Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was originally home to the ticket office for Mansfield Woodhouse railway station, which is only 50 metres away.

The Woodhouse Station Enterprise Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse, where the three large shipping containers would be located. (PHOTO BY: LoopNet)

But in 1979, it was developed into the enterprise centre by Mansfield District Council. And now, its purpose-built suite provides six recently refurbished offices or studios for local businesses, complemented by a car park and a small woodland at one end.

The site was bought by the Eastwood-based company, Clarefield Holdings Ltd, which is involved in the development of building projects.

And its boss, 59-year-old Jerry O’Shea, who maintains the centre, has submitted the planning application for the three steel containers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would be brand new, with no rust or dents, painted dark green, placed on a hard-standing piece of land and used for storage.

A planning statement, compiled by Mr O’Shea’s agent, Steve Burdon, of the Derby-based Allestree Design Services, says the containers would not be visible until entering the site.

Mr Burdon says: “The centre is well maintained and in excellent condition, providing premises for several small business ventures in the locality.

"The containers would not affect any current facilities on the site. To the front and side of the centre are industrial buildings providing a variety of services, including several steel storage containers, similar or larger than those included in this application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, March 19 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

40 Bramble Lane, Mansfield – removal of rear conservatory and construction of single-storey extension at the side and rear.

14 Paddock Close, Mansfield – application for a lawful development certificate for a single-storey extension at the rear, with roof lantern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

45 Ling Forest Road, Mansfield – two-storey extension at the side.

9 Lochbuie Court, Mansfield – work to two trees and hawthorn bushes covered by a preservation order and within a conservation area.

Land at side of Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – work to three trees covered by a preservation order.

Westgate House, 1 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – listed building consent for re-roofing, gutter replacement, internal re-plastering, replacement of two timber eaves lintel beams and replacement of two sash windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Botany Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey extension at the side and front to create a shower room and porch.

10 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – notification for prior approval for a proposed larger single-storey home extension at the rear.

528 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley – refurbishment works to replace a mono-pitched roof with a flat roof to create a balcony, windows and a new front door, all associated with the demolition of a brick wall.

1 Ley Bank, Mansfield – single-storey extension to front porch.

Tesco petrol station, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – work to trees covered by preservation order.